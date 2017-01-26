Government defending J.L. Ilsley school replacement amid criticism

Education Minister Karen Casey is standing behind the Liberal government’s decision to replace the J.L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield, despite facing criticism of the investment.

The school, which the government has spent more than $3 million renovating, wasn’t one of the schools the Halifax Regional School Board had identified as being high priority for replacement.

The school has also seen enrollment decrease in recent years.

Casey said Thursday that replacing the school is a “value-for-dollar” move, and that they would be “building a building that’s the right size for the community.”

The school has a long history of issues, including heating problems and roof leaks.

Students, parents and staff have questioned safety in the school for years, and Casey said the school board has been asking for renovations since 2012.

School replacement not a political move: Casey

The school is within Liberal Brendan Maguire’s riding, leading some to speculate the decision was a political move.

Casey shot down those claims Thursday, saying that anyone who thinks it was a political move should talk to students and staff at the school.

There is no estimate on when work on the new school may get underway. The next steps in the replacement process will be public consultations and the formation of a site selection committee.