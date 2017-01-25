J.L. Ilsley High School to be replaced as part of Nova Scotia capital spending plan

The Nova Scotia government has committed to replacing the crumbling J.L. Ilsley High School in Halifax as part of its 2017-18 capital spending plan.

In the plan released Wednesday, Finance Minister Randy Delorey announced that school would be replaced, and two other schools will see much-needed renovations.

READ MORE: Much-needed repairs at J.L. Ilsley creating more problems for aging school

J.L. Ilsley has been plagued with issues, from roof leaks to heating problems, that have cost the government thousands to repair.

There’s no estimated date yet on when work might start to replace the school. The next steps involve public consultations and forming a site selection committee.

Images show damage from leaky roof at J.L. Ilsley High School in February, 2015:

A large chunk of the investment plan, $169.2 million will be going toward the hotly contested, and very much delayed, Nova Centre in Halifax.

READ MORE: Opening for Halifax’s Nova Centre delayed again

The government says its total investment plan of $684.2 million is a six per cent increase over last year.

The entire list of investments includes:

$217.5 million in highways and structures

$137.4 million in buildings and land

$169.2 million in buildings (Halifax Convention Centre)

$19.9 million in information technology projects

$19.8 million in vehicles and equipment

$85.9 million in capital grants

The capital plan also includes a contingency fund of $34.5 million, the government says.