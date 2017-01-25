Politics
January 25, 2017 3:47 pm
Updated: January 25, 2017 3:48 pm

J.L. Ilsley High School to be replaced as part of Nova Scotia capital spending plan

Heide Pearson By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Construction crews are at J.L. Ilsley High School working on ongoing renovations.

Rebecca Lau/ Global News
The Nova Scotia government has committed to replacing the crumbling J.L. Ilsley High School in Halifax as part of its 2017-18 capital spending plan.

In the plan released Wednesday, Finance Minister Randy Delorey announced that school would be replaced, and two other schools will see much-needed renovations.

J.L. Ilsley has been plagued with issues, from roof leaks to heating problems, that have cost the government thousands to repair.

There’s no estimated date yet on when work might start to replace the school. The next steps involve public consultations and forming a site selection committee.

Images show damage from leaky roof at J.L. Ilsley High School in February, 2015: 

 

10415628_10152644595217452_84911934456249027_n
1507688_10152644595447452_5830127613796517590_n
1509854_10152644595117452_163046004259186369_n
10443420_10152644617952452_2977389409760557067_n
11020785_10152644617482452_1307190356873891414_n

A large chunk of the investment plan, $169.2 million will be going toward the hotly contested, and very much delayed, Nova Centre in Halifax.

The government says its total investment plan of $684.2 million is a six per cent increase over last year.

The entire list of investments includes: 

  • $217.5 million in highways and structures
  • $137.4 million in buildings and land
  • $169.2 million in buildings (Halifax Convention Centre)
  • $19.9 million in information technology projects
  • $19.8 million in vehicles and equipment
  • $85.9 million in capital grants

The capital plan also includes a contingency fund of $34.5 million, the government says.

