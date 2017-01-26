World
January 26, 2017 11:18 am

New York couple married 70 years dies within hours of each other

By Staff The Associated Press

A Long Island couple married for 70 years has died just hours apart at their assisted living residence.

(The Canadian Press/Rex Features)
A A

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — A Long Island couple married for 70 years has died just hours apart at their assisted living residence.

The children of Ruth and William Bauder tell Newsday that their 92-year-old mother died around 7 a.m. Monday in Glen Cove. The family says 97-year-old William passed away 11 hours later.

Story continues below
Global News

“They were two halves of a whole,” said their daughter, Marie Bauer, 64, of Asheville, North Carolina. “They supported each other and didn’t.

The causes of their deaths weren’t provided.

READ MORE: Tennessee couple married nearly 64 years die just hours apart

The New York City natives and longtime New Hyde Park residents met in the early 1940s at a bank where they both worked. They married in 1946 after William Bauder returned from serving with the Navy in the Pacific during World War II.

A funeral service for the couple is scheduled Friday morning at a New Hyde Park church. Their survivors include their three children and five grandchildren.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Long Island couple married 70 years
New Hyde Park
New York couple dies hours apart
New York couple married 70 years
NYC couple
Ruth and William Bauder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News