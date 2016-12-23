Tennessee couple married nearly 64 years die within hours of each other

A Tennessee couple married for nearly 64 years died just hours apart after spending their final moments together holding hands in the same hospital room, according to family members.

Trent Winstead, 88, and Dolores Winstead, 83, died earlier this month in a Nashville hospital just weeks before celebrating 64 years of marriage.

Speaking with Nashville’s WKRN, the couple’s son said his father was hospitalized in early December due to failing kidneys. His mother was hospitalized a short time later after suffering an aneurysm while visiting her ailing husband.

“She starts having a really bad headache…she was having a brain aneurysm,” Eddie Winstead told the news station. “Both of them ended up in the same hospital room. From that point, she lasted about two days.”

READ MORE: Couple married 59 years die hours apart holding hands

Eddie and his sister Sheryl Winstead were now tasked with telling their father Dolores had passed on.

“I had to lean down next to him, and just kind of tell him, ‘Mom has passed.’ When that happened, it was kind of like his whole spirit just changed,” Eddie told WKRN.

Speaking with ABC News, Sheryl said she her father died from grieving.

“When we explained to our dad that Mom wasn’t likely going to make it, he — in our opinion — really grieved himself to death,” she said.

According to the news station, hospital staff pushed the couple’s beds together where Trent held Dolores’ hand until she passed away.

After Dolores passed, Eddie spoke to his ailing father.

“I told him, I said, ‘Dad, if you want to go be with mom, that’s quite alright with Sheryl and I,’” Eddies recalled to WKRN.

Trent died the following day from complications of kidney failure.