What time is it? Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to reveal Doomsday Clock time

The U.S.-based Bulletin of Atomic Scientists is set to announce Thursday the position of the minute hand on its closely monitored Doomsday Clock.

The clock, which is currently set to three minutes before midnight, has not changed since 2015 when it was changed from five to three.

The Bulletin said in a statement the factors influencing this year’s decision whether to adjust the clock include “a rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump’s comments on nuclear arms and climate issues prior to his inauguration.”

The decision is made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board in consultation with the Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates.

