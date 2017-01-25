Edmonton sports

January 25, 2017 7:49 pm
Updated: January 25, 2017 7:51 pm

Edmonton Eskimos Sports Bar celebrates grand opening at Edmonton International Airport

headshot By Online Journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Eskimos Sports Bar celebrated its grand opening at the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Green and Gold Nachos, the Double E Burger and a Grey Cup Cocktail are just a few of the menu items travellers at the Edmonton International Airport will now be able to feast on thanks to the new Edmonton Eskimos Sports Bar.

The family friendly bar and restaurant celebrated its grand opening Wednesday.

Located near Gate 49 in the domestic terminal, the Edmonton Eskimos Sports Bar features memorabilia and vintage photography from the 14-time Grey Cup champs.

The restaurant is a partnership between the Eskimos and HMSHost, the same company Wayne Gretzky partnered with to open No. 99 Gretzky’s Wine & Whisky at EIA.

READ MORE: Wayne Gretzky celebrates grand opening of restaurant at Edmonton International Airport

The VP of business development with HMSHost said it’s another way to celebrate the “fabulous local tradition that is the fandom of the Eskimos.”

“The community support of this particular franchise has been outstanding,” Kent Vanden Oever said.

“The greatest thing about an ambience like this is it’s relaxing, it invokes feelings of leisure. This is the kind of place where people can sort of forget about the stress of travel and just enjoy their experience thinking about football. That makes people relax.”

READ MORE: The 5 best things to do while stuck at the Edmonton airport

The restaurant also offers a kids’ menu. The airport also has an Eskimos-themed luggage carousel in the international arrivals area.

