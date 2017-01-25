City of Calgary explains why homeowners shouldn’t use machinery to clear frozen windrows

The city said complaints from Calgarians kept piling up on Wednesday about rock-hard, frozen windrows left behind by snow-clearing equipment.

But if you are considering renting a Bobcat to clear them, officials say you should reconsider.

Right now, the city is following up with all residents who make 311 snow removal complaints.

The seven-day snow event plan is complete, allowing crews to clear and respond to individual calls.

Homeowners are responsible for clearing windrows but the city will help on a case-by-case basis.

Around the city, many vehicles have been trapped behind the lines of piled-up snow along the sides of the road.

Some residents wonder why they can’t rent their own equipment and remove the snow themselves.

“If the community were to get together and hire someone to remove the snow and pay at our own cost, well why can’t we?” asked homeowner Joe Cole, who lives in Marlborough.

“If, for example, there was any damage to any infrastructure, sidewalks or roadways, the person that did the damage would have to pay for that…there is also other infrastructure in our roadways, so if you hit a water valve, you could create damage there,” said Bill Biensch with the City of Calgary Roads Maintenance Division.

Officials said there were more than 2,700 snow removal calls to 311 last week.

Priority response is being given to the elderly and those with mobility issues.