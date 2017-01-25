Environment
Natural Resources Canada reports earthquake outside Edmonton

Natural Resources Canada reports an earthquake outside Edmonton, Jan. 24, 2017.

Natural Resources Canada (NRC) posted on its website that an earthquake was registered west northwest of Edmonton Tuesday evening.

The organization reported a 2.5-magnitude earthquake 97 kilometres from Edmonton at 9:36 p.m.

Several Lac La Biche residents reported to Global News that their homes shook and they also heard a very large boom.  Lac La Biche is about 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, which is east of where the NRC report said the quake was centred.

The cause of the earthquake is unknown, but previous earthquakes in northern Alberta have been blamed on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

Fracking involves injecting a chemical mixture into the ground. The pressure of the fluids then breaks shale formations and releases oil or natural gas for capture.

On Jan. 12, 2016, the Alberta Energy Regulator confirmed a 4.8-magnitude earthquake happened near Fox Creek, Alta.

Alberta averages 30 earthquakes a year and there are over 4,000 earthquakes annually in Canada, but about 50 of those are felt, according to the Geological Survey of Canada.

 

