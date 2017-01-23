Environment
January 23, 2017 9:24 pm

IN PHOTOS: Hoar frost blankets Alberta trees… and dogs

Margeaux Morin By Weather Specialist  Global News

Roxanne Perrson, Edmonton

Roxanne Perrson, Edmonton
A A

From extreme cold to record-breaking heat, Alberta’s January weather has us all talking. Now this weekend, after a moderate cool down in humid conditions, a blanket of hoar frost has covered much of central and northern Alberta.

READ MORE: Fog creates dangerous driving conditions across parts of Alberta, delays air travel 

Story continues below
Global News

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says hoar frost occurs when soft ice crystals form on any object that has cooled below the freezing mark. It can sometimes be so thick that it looks like snow.

The water vapour in the below-freezing air condenses directly to ice when cooled on contact with cool surfaces.

READ MORE: Photographers capture hoar frost in Saskatchewan 

Hoar frost typically forms in extremely moist air masses.

Since Saturday, the City of Edmonton has had a relative humidity of between 92 and 95 per cent.

Check out what some talented photographers have captured (below), showcasing the chilling allure we’re experiencing in the province.

tim-henderson-rivervalley

Tim Henderson, Edmonton

Tim Henderson, Edmonton
klay-oven-west-edmonton

Klay Oven, Edmonton

Klay Oven, Edmonton
kevin-reich-barrhead

Kevin Reich, Barrhead

Kevin Reich, Barrhead
kevin-reich-barrhead-4

Kevin Reich, Barrhead

Kevin Reich, Barrhead
kevin-reich-barrhead-3

Kevin Reich, Barrhead

Kevin Reich, Barrhead
harmony-wolgemuth-capilano

Harmony Wolgemuth, Edmonton

Harmony Wolgemuth, Edmonton
harmony-wolgemuth-capilano-3

Harmony Wolgemuth, Edmonton

Harmony Wolgemuth, Edmonton
dwayne-wladyka-edmonton

Dwayne Wladyka, Edmonton

Dwayne Wladyka, Edmonton
dwayne-wladyka-edmonton-2

Dwayne Wladyka, Edmonton

Dwayne Wladyka, Edmonton
deb-zinc-beaumont-2

Deb Zinc, Beaumont

Deb Zinc, Beaumont
chris-curtis-edmonton

Chris Curtis, Edmonton

Chris Curtis, Edmonton
edmonton-at-night-2-donna-abel-edmonton

Donna Abel, Edmonton

Donna Abel, Edmonton
edmonton-at-night-1-deb-zinc-beaumont-1

Deb Zinc, Beaumont

Deb Zinc, Beaumont
edmonton-at-night-3-edmonton-bike-commuters-downtown-edmonton

Edmonton Bike Commuters

Edmonton Bike Commuters
hoar-frost-vo-4-kevin-reich-barrhead-2

Kevin Reich, Barrhead

Kevin Reich, Barrhead
hoar-frost-vo-3-roxanne-persson-river-valley

Roxanne Perrson, Edmonton

Roxanne Perrson, Edmonton
hoar-frost-vo-2-jennifer-moncion-vegreville

Jennifer Moncion, Vegreville

Jennifer Moncion, Vegreville
hoar-frost-vo-1-harmony-wolgemuth-capilano-2

Harmony Wolgemuth, Edmonton

Harmony Wolgemuth, Edmonton

Fences, trees and shrubs aren’t the only surfaces hoar frost can grow on. Stay warm pooches, stay warm.

kim-cardinal-frost-dog

Kim Cardinal, Edmonton

Kim Cardinal, Edmonton
jim-jones-edmonton-frost-dog

Tim Jones, Edmonton

Tim Jones, Edmonton
david-drake-frost-dog

David Drake, Edmonton

David Drake, Edmonton
hoar-frost-vo-5-bryon-hardy-frost-dog

Bryon Hardy, Edmonton

Bryon Hardy, Edmonton

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Alberta weather
Alberta winter
Edmonton weather
Edmonton winter
Environment Canada
Frost
frost on dogs
frost on trees
Hoar Frost

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News