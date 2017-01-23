Tolling Nova Scotia highways will allow twinning ‘decades earlier’: province

Adding tolls to Nova Scotia’s highways will allow the 100-series highways across the province “decades earlier” than if “conventional approaches” were used, the government says.

The final phase of the province’s highway twinning feasibility study breaks down each of the eight sections of highway by total project cost and what the proposed toll cost might be.

Drivers would be paying a wide range of costs to travel on the highways — from 42 cents to 82 cents per trip on seven-kilometre stretch of Highway 104, to $5.03 to $21.81 per trip on another, 84-kilometre part of that same highway.

Based on the total construction cost estimates, the report then goes on to outline the break-even toll requirements for each corridor. The proposed costs range from four to 26 cents/km.

The study was based on the estimate that tolls would cover about half of the total project costs. The other 50 per cent would be paid for equally by the provincial and federal governments.

The eight sections of highway total 300 kilometres. Each section is ranked, based on safety, traffic volume and cost versus revenue, among other criteria.

The highest-ranked section is a 68-kilometre stretch of Highway 103 between Exit 5 at Tantallon and Exit 12 at Bridgewater.

Public consultations start this week

Public consultations on the feasibility study are set to begin this week, with the first session taking place in New Glasgow on Tuesday.

The government says a “What We Heard” document will be drawn up at the end of those public consultations, which the government will consider before making any final decisions.

Officials say the entire twinning project would take about 10 years, with construction possibly taking place on multiple sections of road at a time.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is critical of possibly tolling Nova Scotia’s highways, saying residents already pay enough taxes.

“Nova Scotians pay high gas taxes, second highest income taxes and highest sales taxes in Canada,” said spokesperson Kevin Lacey.

“Nova Scotians are taxed out, these road tolls will just make it harder for Nova Scotia working families to make ends meet.”

Estimated cost break down and toll price for each section of highway:

— With files from Natasha Pace, Global News.