Nova Scotia government wants you to tell them if tolls should be used to pay for twinning highways

Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation wants the public’s input on using tolls to pay for the twinning of eight sections of the province’s 100-series highways.

Public consultations on the twinning feasibility study will get underway next week, and people across the province can voice their opinions at gatherings until March.

The study estimates the cost of twinning the eight sections of highway, spanning about 300 km, would be about $2 billion. MacLellan said in July, when the study was released, that tolls would help the province move quicker to make the changes.

“Government will only explore tolling further if Nova Scotians tell us to,” Transportation Minister Geoff MacLellan said in a release.

“I encourage anyone interested to review the materials and let us know what they think.”

What sections of highway are affected?

The government is looking at twinning eight sections of highway, spanning about 300 km across the province at an estimated cost of $2 billion.

MacLellan said in July that implementing tolls would allow the province to move quicker on the changes.

The sections of highway are:

Highway 101 — Three Mile Plains to Falmouth, 9.5 km

Highway 101 — Hortonville to Coldbrook, 24.7 km

Highway 103 –Exit 5 at Tantallon to Exit 12 at Bridgewater, 71 km

Highway 104 — Sutherlands River to Antigonish, 37.8 km

Highway 104 — Taylors Road to Aulds Cove, 38.4 km

Highway 104 — Port Hastings to Port Hawkesbury, 6.75 km

Highway 104 — St. Peter’s to Sydney 80 km

Highway 107 — Porters Lake to Duke Street, Bedford 33 km

When are the sessions?

Dates and locations for the sessions are:

Tuesday Jan. 24 – New Glasgow, Pictou County Wellness Centre, 2756 Westville Rd.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 – Kentville, Kentville Recreation Centre, 348 Main St.

Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Windsor, Hants County War Memorial Community Centre, 78 Thomas St.

Tuesday, Feb. 7, – Bridgewater, Best Western, 527 Highway 10 Exit 12

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Chester, Atlantica Oak Island Resort and Conference Centre, 36 Treasure Dr.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Antigonish, Claymore Inn, 137 Church St.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Halifax, Delta Halifax, 1990 Barrington St.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 – Sydney, Membertou Trade and Convention Centre, 50 Maillard St.

Wednesday, Feb. 22 – River Bourgeois, Tara Lynne Community Centre, Recreation Rd.

Thursday, Feb. 23 – Port Hawkesbury, Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, 606 Reeves St.

Wednesday, March 1 – Dartmouth, Best Western, 15 Spectacle Lake Dr.

A date and venue for the public consultation in Porters Lake will be announced at a later date.

All sessions are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Residents can also give their feedback by mail, or online at https://novascotia.ca/twinning/.