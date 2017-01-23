Public could have say on future of cetaceans in captivity at Vancouver Aquarium

Vancouver residents could have a say on the future of cetaceans in captivity.

The Park Board will review a motion today that could lead to a public vote on whether the Vancouver Aquarium should keep whales and dolphins in captivity.

If the motion passes officials would recommend a question be asked on the ballot for the 2018 municipal election.

This follows two high-profile whale deaths at the aquarium.

The motion also proposes that no more whales be brought in until the results of the vote are revealed.

This isn’t the first time there has been talk of banning captive cetaceans. A Vancouver city councillor tried to get a plebiscite on the ballot for the 2014 civic election, but council rejected it saying it was a park board issue.

-With files from Jon Azpiri