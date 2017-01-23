Crime
Police seek man who stole lottery tickets from Saskatoon gas station

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help identifying a man after lottery tickets were stolen from a Shell gas station on Sunday morning.

Saskatoon police have released a surveillance image of a man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from a Shell gas station on Sunday.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. CT, the suspect entered the business at 8th Street East and Acadia Drive. He engaged an employee in a discussion about lottery tickets and then grabbed as many as he could before fleeing to a waiting vehicle.

Police officials said the suspect dropped a pair of scissors as he fled.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being of indigenous descent, in his 40s, short in statue with a light moustache. He was wearing a black and brown winter jacket.

The vehicle is described as a blue truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

