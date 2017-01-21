Canada-wide warrant issued for Saskatoon homicide suspect
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in Saskatoon’s second homicide of 2017.
Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Bailey Lonechild.
Saskatoon police officials said Lonechild was stabbed in a home in the 100-block Avenue M South on Tuesday. He was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
Investigators are actively checking various locations for Morin’s whereabouts; however, he may have fled Saskatoon.
Morin is described as five-foot eight and 160 pounds.
The public is urged to contact police if Morin is seen as they said he has a history of violent behaviour and gang involvement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222- 8477.
