Canada-wide warrant issued for Saskatoon homicide suspect

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in Saskatoon’s second homicide of 2017.

Curtis Kevin Morin, 25, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Bailey Lonechild.

Saskatoon police officials said Lonechild was stabbed in a home in the 100-block Avenue M South on Tuesday. He was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Investigators are actively checking various locations for Morin’s whereabouts; however, he may have fled Saskatoon.

Morin is described as five-foot eight and 160 pounds.

The public is urged to contact police if Morin is seen as they said he has a history of violent behaviour and gang involvement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222- 8477.