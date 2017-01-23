ATM stolen from Cartierville grocery store

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, at least one suspect broke into a grocery store and made off with an ATM machine.

The grocery store is located at the corner of Laurentien Boulevard and Louisbourg Street.

Suspects stole an ATM machine in a grocery store, corner Laurentien and Louisbourg in Montreal. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/tMpwu2afJS — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) January 23, 2017

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, the suspect broke into the grocery store through a window. The ATM was taken, placed into a car and the suspect drove away.