January 23, 2017 6:09 am
Updated: January 23, 2017 6:22 am

ATM stolen from Cartierville grocery store

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

At least one suspect broken into a grocery store in Cartierville and made off with an ATM machine, Monday, January 23, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, at least one suspect broke into a grocery store and made off with an ATM machine.

The grocery store is located at the corner of Laurentien Boulevard and Louisbourg Street.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, the suspect broke into the grocery store through a window. The ATM was taken, placed into a car and the suspect drove away.

