ATM stolen from Cartierville grocery store
At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, at least one suspect broke into a grocery store and made off with an ATM machine.
The grocery store is located at the corner of Laurentien Boulevard and Louisbourg Street.
According to Montreal police spokesperson Daniel Lacoursière, the suspect broke into the grocery store through a window. The ATM was taken, placed into a car and the suspect drove away.
