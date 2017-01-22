Yordano Ventura, Andy Marte killed in separate car crashes in Dominican Republic

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former top MLB prospect Andy Marte were killed in separate car crashes in the Dominican Republic Sunday morning.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles (70 kilometres) northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it’s not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving his a house along the highway between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles (150 kilometres) north of the capital.)

The Royals confirmed the news of Ventura’s death on Twitter.

It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce Story continues below — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) January 22, 2017

The 25-year-old saw his first taste of major league action in 2013. A year later, he would finish sixth in voting for Rookie of the Year, while helping the Royals reach the World Series for the first time since 1985. He proceeded to dominate San Francisco in both of his starts, though the Royals would ultimately lose in seven games.

He followed by helping Kansas City win the championship the next year.

Marte was once a top prospect for the Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians. He also spent time with Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations before spending the last two seasons in the Korean League.

With files from Associated Press