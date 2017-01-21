Edmonton protesters to gather in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

Hundreds of people are expected to gather at the Alberta legislature on Saturday to support the Women’s March on Washington.

READ MORE: Canadians head to D.C. for Women’s March on Washington

The Edmonton event is an offshoot of the larger march taking place in Washington D.C., one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. It is one of 10 taking place across Canada and joins many others being held around the world.

READ MORE: Women’s March on Washington may rival Donald Trump’s inauguration in enthusiasm, celebrity power

The event in the Capital Region starts at 1 p.m. It includes six to seven speakers as well as a symbolic walk around the fountain at the legislature, according to organizer Paula Kirman.

The protest is expected to be “peaceful” she said, and will last roughly an hour.

Organizers say the event is a forum to gather and say that discrimination will not be tolerated. The protests are being held because rhetoric from the recent U.S. election has “insulted, demonized and threatened many of us.” They’re referring to things said about groups including women, immigrants and Muslims.

READ MORE: Donald Trump’s history of crude, sexist comments about women lengthy

“We will stand in support of all those who have been (and continue to be) the targets of hatred and closed minds,” reads a statement from organizers.

“We intend to remain vigilant, here in our country to ensure that the hard-fought gains that have been achieved are not reversed or diluted.”

RELATED: Donald Trump first full day on job begins at church

The keynote speaker will be Sandra Jansen, who made headlines after she pulled out of the PC leadership race citing harassment. She crossed the floor to the NDP not long after and was in the spotlight again after revealing the misogynistic, sexist comments that she said had been directed at her after changing parties.

More details to come.

-with files from Fletcher Kent and the Associated Press