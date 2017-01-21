Canada
January 21, 2017 7:28 am

Canadians head to D.C. for Women’s March on Washington

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hundreds of Toronto women will be boarding buses Friday night to participate in the Women's March in Washington. Ashley Carter reports on marches both south of the border and in Toronto.

A A

Protests are being held across Canada today in support of the Women’s March on Washington.

Demonstrations have been planned in virtually every major Canadian city as well as many smaller centres.

Organizers say 30 events in all have been organized across Canada, including Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

More than 100,000 people are expected to turn out for the march in Washington, including many Canadians who have travelled there to take part.

There are also hundreds of protest marches organized in more than 30 other countries.

READ MORE: Women’s March on Washington sees sister rally start up in Australia 

Organizers of the Washington event say they want to send a message to the Trump administration that women’s rights are human rights.

During last year’s presidential campaign there were accusations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump, while he came under attack from those who felt some of his comments toward women were disrespectful.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump president
donald trump protest
donald trump womens march
Women's march
Women's March Canada
Women's March on Washington
women's march washington d.c.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News