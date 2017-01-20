Huge fire burning in Richmond.

A huge fire is currently burning in Richmond.

It appears to be on Mitchell Island where there are many auto wrecking businesses and other industrial businesses. The fire seems to be burning just east of the Knight Street Bridge and it’s believed to be a number of scrap cars.

Black smoke can be seen across the Lower Mainland, from North Vancouver to Surrey.

At this time it is not clear what is burning or how it started.

This is a breaking story, we will keep you updated.