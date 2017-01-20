PTSD supports top of mind in meeting with Leo Glavine, Jane Philpott

Supports for people living with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was top of mind during a meeting between Nova Scotia Health Minister Leo Glavine and his federal counterpart, Jane Philpott Friday.

Philpott told Global News after the meeting that it was “one of the first things” the two minsters discussed.

“It actually is really hard to get the deep support that people actually need for that kind of mental health care,” Philpott said.

“That was one of the areas [Glavine] identified where they would like to use some of the new resources.”

Family members of military veteran Lionel Desmond, who shot and killed his mother, wife and daughter before fatally shooting himself in an Upper Tracadie home in early January said he suffered from PTSD and didn’t have access to the necessary supports.

READ MORE: Not helping veterans could turn into national security problem: Military Ombudsman

Since that tragedy, many questions have been raised about what services are available, and how easy it is for military veterans and other first responders who have emotional injuries to get the help they need.

“As we make a significant investment in mental health and home care in Nova Scotia, I think Nova Scotians will see that it will go to those identified priority needs, and obviously we hope that tragedies like this can be prevented in the future,” Philpott said.

Philpott said that while mental health care and PTSD supports are a priority, officials are still ironing out the details of the recently agreed upon health deal between the province and the federal government.

“Officials are going over the details to decide exactly which areas Nova Scotia wants to use their new resources for,” she said.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s health deal ‘as good as it was going to get’ from Ottawa: premier

Nova Scotia will receive more than $287 million from the federal government — the province has promised $157 million of that to increasing home care and $130 million to mental health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911. 911 can send immediate help. For a list of available mental health programs and services around Canada, please refer to the list here.