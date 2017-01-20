2 kittens badly burned in Abbotsford fire now on the road to recovery

Two kittens badly burned in a house fire in Abbotsford are now on the road to recovery thanks to the BC SPCA.

The eight-week-old orange tabby kittens, named Virginia and Slip, suffered smoke inhalation, burns and badly singed fur and whiskers. They are now recuperating in incubators.

“When we were called by the Abbotsford fire department, a staff member rushed over right away, and saw Slip’s tiny, charred body in the hands of a firefighter, an oxygen mask over his face,” says Abbotsford BC SPCA Branch manager Sarah Ringer. “His sister, Virginia, was wrapped in a blanket to keep her warm and prevent shock… there was a third sibling, but sadly, the trauma she suffered was too great, and we had to say ‘goodbye’ to her on-site.”

Slip was so badly burned he could lose the tip of his tail and possibly some toes.

“The staff at Coast River Pet Hospital have been so generous in helping with these kittens – they have gone above and beyond in saving their lives,” Ringer said in a release.

The kittens were surrendered to the BC SPCA and will be available for adoption in about four to six weeks, once they are fully recovered.

“They’re such sweet, adorable little kittens – we just want them to have the chance to live out the rest of their nine lives in loving, forever homes,” said Ringer.

Slip and Virginia’s medical costs, which are estimated to be about $2,700, have so far been raised but other animals are still in need. You can donate online here.