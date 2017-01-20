President Donald Trump vows to put ‘America first’ in inaugural address

The world was watching Friday as President Donald Trump gave his inaugural address on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and he made one thing clear: from now on, American interests come first.

The protectionist rhetoric heard on the campaign trail which won the hearts and votes of many was the main theme of Trump’s inaugural address.

Every decision on trade, taxes, and immigration will be made to benefit American workers and American families, Trump said.

“Protection will lead to prosperity and strength.”

Trump’s ideas reinforced the uncertainty Ottawa has been grappling with as our country’s biggest trading partner greets a new president; Trump has said the NAFTA trade deal will be negotiated, and TPP abandoned all together.

While Trump thanked the Obamas for their gracious assistance in the peaceful transition of power, the gloves then came off as Trump took aim at the establishment that has “protected itself” as jobs left the country and factories closed.

Trump’s speech came a day after a tweet from outgoing vice president Joe Biden proclaimed the creation of 15.8 million new jobs during the Obama administration.



Story continues below 15.8 million new jobs. 20 million more people insured. 165,000 troops home from war. Serving as your VP was the greatest honor of my life. — Vice President Biden (@VP44) January 19, 2017

Trump, who has called the NATO military alliance “obsolete,” and promised to build a border wall along Mexico, implied that borders will tighten and foreign aid efforts reduced.

“We’ve enriched other countries industries, defended other nations’ border while refusing to defend our own,” Trump stated.

While trillions were spent overseas, America’s infrastructure fell into disarray, Trump said. The wealth of the middle class was ripped from their homes, he stated, and redistributed across the world.

“We have made other nations rich while Americans get left behind.”

But moving forward, the president said, the government will be controlled by the people.

“Today has very special meaning. We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you — the people.”

There has been fear since Trump’s election that the country will be left greatly divided by his presidency, particularly among minorities.

But Trump’s first speech as president, which he is said to have penned himself, ended with a note of unity.

“Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” Trump said. “We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same great American flag.”