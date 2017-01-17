Trudeau vouches for NATO after Trump calls military alliance ‘obsolete’

OTTAWA – Justin Trudeau is affirming Canada’s support of NATO days after president-elect Donald Trump‘s pronouncement that the military alliance is obsolete.

But the prime minister stops short of saying he would be willing to boost the defence budget so Canada could meet NATO’s spending target for its member countries.

Trudeau cites Canada’s leadership in Latvia, where it will contribute 450 troops and command several national contingents part of a military deterrent to Russia on Europe’s eastern flank.

The Liberal chair of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee has told The Canadian Press that Canada will have to contribute more to the 28-country alliance if the United States — its largest financial and military contributor — scales back its involvement as Trump has suggested.

Trump criticized NATO during the U.S. election campaign, and sparked surprise in Europe when he levelled more attacks this week.

But Trump’s nominee for defence secretary, retired Marine general James Mattis, spoke in support of NATO during his congressional confirmation hearing last week.