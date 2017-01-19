Presidential inauguration 2017: By the numbers

Donald Trump is expected to officially become president of the United States on Friday.

While the day itself will be subject to an extremely precise and predictable schedule, the lead-up to Trump’s inauguration has been as tumultuous as the campaign and vote that put him in the Oval Office.

A number of musicians have refused to perform for the new president, security has been beefed up in anticipation of hundreds of thousands of protesters and supporters descending on Washington D.C., and at least one familiar face who usually participates in the festivities has been given the boot.

Trump’s team, meanwhile, has said the day will be characterized by a “soft sensuality.”

Here’s a look at inauguration days, both past and present.