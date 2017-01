Calgary EMS said Friday that an RCMP officer was among those injured in a crash on Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie, Alta.

The collision between a car and an RCMP cruiser happened between 8 Street S.W. and Mainstreet South at around 6:30 a.m.

EMS said two people, one from each vehicle, were transported to the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary in non-life-threatening condition.

It’s unknown what type of injuries either person received.