January 19, 2017 11:30 pm

Scientists have named this moth after Donald Trump. Guess why.

By Staff The Associated Press

A close up of the head of the new species Neopalpa donaldtrumpi.

Credit: Dr. Vazrick Nazari
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on the insect’s head are reminiscent of Trump’s blond hairdo.

The Sacramento Bee reports that a report by researchers at the University of California, Davis, on the new species became available Tuesday. The California moth is named Neopalpa donaldtrumpi.

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Vazrick Nazari discovered the species while dissecting moths when he noticed that three specimens had a distinct wing pattern and unique DNA profile. He chose the name in part to bring awareness to fragile habitats that may contain undiscovered species.

Naming newly-discovered species after famous people is nothing new. Nine species have been named in honour of President Barack Obama, including an ancient lizard and a coral reef fish.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

