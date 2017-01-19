Corus Radiothon raises over $1.2M for Stollery Children’s Hospital

The final tally is in and the Corus Radiothon in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital is being hailed a huge success.

More than $1.2 million was raised over the two-day fundraising event.

“We are thrilled with the response from our donors across the province,” Martin Shuldhaus, with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, said.

“We couldn’t be happier. This means a lot to the foundation because the money raised will go towards supporting families and kids for years to come.”

The money raised at the radiothon goes towards things like transport services, to bring kids and their families to the hospital from remote rural communities. It also goes to support family centred programs like music and pet therapy, and world class operative and intensive care unit suites.

The phone lines closed at 6 p.m. Thursday but donations can still be made online. This year’s fundraising goal was $1.3 million.

Last year’s radiothon raised $1.3 million. The event has raised around $20 million in 17 years.

The radiothon was broadcast live on CISN Country 103.9 FM.