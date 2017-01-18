Corus Radiothon fundraiser for Stollery Children’s Hospital underway

The 18th annual Corus Radiothon hit the airwaves on CISN Country 103.9FM Wednesday morning to raise funds for the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

The two day broadcast happens from the lobby of the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton unveils expanded pediatric operating suite

It’s the hospital’s biggest and most successful fundraiser for the year.

During the fundraiser, more than 50 families share their stories of hope to inspire listeners to call and donate to the Stollery.

Kathryn Mercier’s son Isaiah is a patient at the Stollery after being diagnosed with a rare kidney condition at the age of four.

“They really helped us through. The one doctor that diagnosed him really crossed her t’s and dotted her i’s to make sure there was a diagnoses,” Mercier said.

“They were always with us through the process of the tests that he had to go through, and they were just really encouraging. They made us feel like another family.”

READ MORE: Corus Radiothon raises more than $1.3M for Stollery

Last year’s radiothon raised $1.3 million. The event has raised around $20 million during its first 17 years.

The radiothon was broadcast live on CISN Country 103.9FM. Donations are still trickling in. To contribute, you can visit the Stollery, go online at StolleryKids.com.