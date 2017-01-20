Crime
January 20, 2017 7:00 am

Douglas Garland triple murder trial wraps up first week with footwear/footprint expert to testify

NANCY HIXT By Crime Reporter  Global News

Douglas Garland is escorted into a Calgary police station in connection with the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents in Calgary, Alta., on July 14, 2014.

Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press
A A

A footwear/footprint expert will testify in the fifth day of testimony at Douglas Garland‘s triple murder trial.

Court has seen pictures of footprints in what’s believed to be blood at Liknes home after they disappeared.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Expert locksmith testifies at Douglas Garland triple murder trial

Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

The crown’s theory is Garland obsessively and meticulously researched and carried out a plot to murder Alvin and Kathy Liknes, as well as their grandson, Nathan O’Brien.

It’s alleged he took the three victims to his farm and then dismembered and destroyed their bodies.

READ MORE: Police wondered if Nathan O’Brien could be hiding in Liknes home

Thursday court heard from expert locksmith Monte Salway who said the lock on the side door to the Liknes home had been drilled through and disabled.

The prosecution alleges Garland researched the Schlage BE365 lock–the one the Likneses had on their side door– just days before they disappeared.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks.

Watch below: Ongoing coverage of the Douglas Garland triple murder trial 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alvin Liknes
Calgary Police
Court
CPS
Douglas Garland
Footprint expert
Footwear expert
Kathy Liknes
Murder Trial
Nathan O’Brien
Trial
Triple murder trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News