Douglas Garland triple murder trial wraps up first week with footwear/footprint expert to testify

A footwear/footprint expert will testify in the fifth day of testimony at Douglas Garland‘s triple murder trial.

Court has seen pictures of footprints in what’s believed to be blood at Liknes home after they disappeared.

Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

The crown’s theory is Garland obsessively and meticulously researched and carried out a plot to murder Alvin and Kathy Liknes, as well as their grandson, Nathan O’Brien.

It’s alleged he took the three victims to his farm and then dismembered and destroyed their bodies.

Thursday court heard from expert locksmith Monte Salway who said the lock on the side door to the Liknes home had been drilled through and disabled.

The prosecution alleges Garland researched the Schlage BE365 lock–the one the Likneses had on their side door– just days before they disappeared.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks.

