Liknes lock tampered with and disabled: expert testifies in Douglas Garland triple murder trial

The lock on the side door of the Liknes home had been tampered with and disabled, according to testimony Thursday from a master locksmith.

Douglas Garland, 56, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of five-year-old Nathan O’Brien and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Nathan, Alvin and Kathy were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

Expert locksmith Monte Salway testified Thursday in day four of the Garland triple murder trial.

Salway said it would have taken just a few minutes to drill through and disable the lock.

Salway has been a locksmith for nearly 30 years and is a certified instructor with the Associated Locksmiths of America.

He said he examined the Liknes lock for police.

In the Crown’s opening statement, prosecution alleged Garland researched the Schlage BE365 lock–the one the Likneses had on their side door– just days before they disappeared.

“The cylinder has obviously been turned,” Salway said when shown a photo in court of the lock.

He noted two holes had been drilled in the lock, exposing the pins allowing the lock to be manipulated.

Salway said the Liknes lock no longer worked and it had been disabled.

Defence lawyer Jim Lutz asked Salway how long it would have taken someone to break through the lock.

“It is a minute to a five minute job,” Salway said.

The prosecution told the jury Monday the Crown theory is that Garland was an obsessive and methodical planner who deliberately killed Nathan, Alvin and Kathy.

It’s alleged he took the three victims to his farm and then dismembered and destroyed their bodies.

On Friday, an expert in footwear/footprints is expected to testify, as well as a homicide detective who was involved with Garland’s arrest.

The trial is scheduled for five weeks.