Man charged in incident that injured four Calgary police officers

A man faces multiple charges following an incident on Jan. 13 that injured four Calgary police officers.

The officers were working on a warrant to enter the Space Place Storage lockers at 118 Bowridge Drive N.W. when a suspect returned to the facility in a stolen Dodge Ram truck at about 5:30 p.m.

Seeing the officers, the man tried to flee by ramming a police vehicle with the truck, and then by foot when the truck got stuck in a snowbank.

Officers managed to arrest the suspect, but suffered minor injuries during the incident. Three were treated in hospital.

Several items, including a police-style duty belt, a 12-gauge shotgun and stolen or fraudulent identity documents were seized from the truck.

Investigators have been able to identify 50 victims of crime from the documents, and are working to identify and locate others.

Dylon Russell Watson, 24, faces 18 charges.