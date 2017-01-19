Kanye West not asked to perform at ‘traditionally American’ Trump inauguration

The chief organizer of Donald Trump‘s inauguration festivities praised Kanye West as “a great guy,” but said the rapper was not asked to perform at the event.

There had been rumours that West was in line to lend his star power to an inauguration event noticeably short of A-lister names. Performers on the bill include Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2009 drew the likes of Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, U2, Shakira and Alicia Keys, among others, among others.

READ MORE: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down to perform at Trump inauguration, Paul Anka backs out

“[West] considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue,” Tom Barrack, chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN.

“The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform,” he added.

West famously paid a visit to the president-elect at Trump Tower in December, later taking to Twitter to reveal why he requested the meeting.

I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) December 13, 2016

A month prior to his Trump Tower appearance, the 39-year-old told a California concert audience that had he voted, he would’ve cast his ballot for the real estate mogul.