Leitch comments prompt Torontonians to ‘send Kellie sugar’

Here’s hoping Kellie Leitch has a sweet tooth.

In a recent interview with Toronto Life magazine, the Conservative leadership hopeful made the mistake of questioning Toronto’s sense of community, explaining that in her current rural home, “I know it’s fine if I walk next door and ask for a cup of sugar, they are going to give me a cup of sugar. It’s the neighbourly thing to do.”

When she lived in Toronto, however, Leitch said she would “never go next door and ask my neighbour for a cup of sugar. It just wouldn’t happen.”

Predictably, Canada’s largest city took umbrage with that assessment, spawning newspaper columns, social experiments, and now, an online effort to ensure that Leitch gets the sugar she so desperately needs.

That’s right. A new campaign dubbed “Send Kellie Sugar” is encouraging the good people of Toronto to “take a moment and drop a packet of sugar in the mail to Ms. Leitch to ensure that she will never, ever go a day without glucose (or a sugar substitute).”

WATCH: How Kellie Leitch plans to compete with Kevin O’Leary

There’s not much information on who, exactly, is behind this rescue effort. The organizers are careful to note that mailing an envelope to Leitch’s offices on Parliament Hill (or in her constituency) with white sugar poured directly into it would be a terrible idea that could land you in trouble with the RCMP.

“We cannot stress the importance of the sugar being inside a packet,” the campaign’s website notes.

“It’s probably best to send brown sugar. Because it’s healthier.”