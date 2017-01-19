B.C. NDP leader to address the issue of political donations

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan is expected to address the issue of political donations in the province this morning.

Last week, B.C. was caught up in controversy when the provincial political donations system was profiled in a New York Times’ article headlined, “British Columbia: The ‘Wild West’ of Canadian Political Cash.”

In particular, Premier Christy Clark was under fire because $50,000 worth of donations to the Liberal party has gone to her paycheque.

Despite criticism, the conflict of interest commissioner, whose son works for Clark, has never found that to be in violation of the province’s Conflict of Interest Act.

The story noted that Clark is only one of two Canadian premiers, alongside Saskatchewan’s Brad Wall, to receive a stipend from her political party on top of her taxpayer-funded salary.

The Times also focused on how B.C. doesn’t place any limits on political contributions.

Earlier this month, B.C. Liberals announced they will begin posting their political donations in real time in what the party said is a voluntary move to improve transparency and accountability.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras and the Canadian Press