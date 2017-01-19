School closed before multiple arrests on Big Island Lake Cree Nation in Sask.

Witnesses said eight people were taken into custody after what Pierceland RCMP is calling a confrontation at a home on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation in west-central Saskatchewan.

Classes were cancelled at the local school during yesterday’s heavy police presence on the First Nation, about 320 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon near the Alberta boundary.

Residents said a number of people locked themselves in a home close to where the school’s teachers live, and that six children were among the last people to leave the house when the arrests were made.

They also said there’s been a greater incidence of gang and drug activity on the First Nation, and they’re concerned about a possible connection to the confrontation.

Police have not yet released details of the incident, which follows Monday’s arrest of four people on drug and other charges in another northern Saskatchewan community.

Three adults and a 17-year-old girl were taken into custody in Buffalo Narrows, where Mounties evacuated some houses and set up roadblocks before seizing crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash from a home.