Québec Solidaire Leader Françoise David annouces she’s quitting politics

Québec Solidaire Leader Françoise David announced Thursday she is quitting politics to take better care of her health.

She spoke at a news conference in her Montreal-area riding of Gouin.

“I have to stop before I burn out,” she said in French.

“I made this decision with regret, but also with serenity.”

David is stepping away from politics immediately, giving up her seat at the National Assembly.

“As I reflect on the role of head [leader], one word stands out: confidence,” she said.

“Confidence in the strength of our foundation, confidence in that many others with take up the fight, confidence in our collective ability to build a better Quebec.”

Her departure leaves Amir Khadir and Manon Massé as the only two elected officials from the left-wing Québec Solidaire.

“We have come a long way. Ten years ago, when we founded Québec Solidaire, I promised to give a voice to the voiceless, challenge the establishment and solve Quebec’s political gridlock,” David said in English.

“I am proud of what we achieved. Nothing honoured me more that serving the people of Gouin for the last five years.”

David was first elected to the National Assembly in 2012.