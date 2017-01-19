Michael Bublé pulls out of Brit Awards to care for ailing son

Canadian-born singer Michael Bublé will no longer be hosting the Brit Awards

ET Canada has confirmed that Bublé has cancelled his appearance at the awards show to focus on the well-being of his 3-year-old son Noah and his battle with cancer.

In November last year, the Bublé family revealed the tragic news in a statement to ET Canada: “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.”

“We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing,” the statement read.

The Haven’t Met You Yet singer, 41, previously teased he was hosting the Brit Awards with a photo on Instagram:

As of now, Bublé is still expected to host the 2017 Juno Awards.