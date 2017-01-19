Langley family offering reward to get their 2 dogs back

A Langley family is dealing with a heartbreaking situation after they say their two dogs were stolen.

Hayley and Jon Legassie say their two purebred Rhodesian Ridgebacks, Luna and Safari, were last seen on Sunday. That’s when they apparently broke through a fence at 272 Street and River Road.

The couple say they followed the dog tracks but the trail stopped suddenly and it appears the animals were taken in a vehicle.

The couple is offering a $10,000 reward to get the dogs back.

“Everything we do has them in it,” said Hayley. “We’re looking through pictures and they’re everywhere in our lives.”

Jon said their house feels empty.

“It’s hard to do work and family stuff,” he said. “We just want our girls back.”

The family has started a Facebook page where they will keep everyone updated on the search.



