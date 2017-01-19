One of two missing dogs found dead in Langley after extensive search

A Langley family in search of their two dogs, Luna and Safari, who they believed were stolen, have been dealt a devastating blow.

“It is with deeply sad hearts that we have to inform you that a tip helped us find Safari dead nearby,” the family wrote on the Facebook page dedicated to finding the two Rhodesian Ridgebacks Thursday evening.

They added that no foul play was suspected in her death.

The second dog, Luna, is still missing.

Hayley and Jon Legassie say their dogs were last seen on Sunday when they apparently broke through a fence at 272 Street and River Road.

The couple say they followed the dog tracks but the trail stopped suddenly, making them believe the animals were taken in a vehicle.

Their theory now is that Luna was picked up by a driver.

“But if it was a Good Samaritan, Luna would be returned by now,” said Legassie through tears in an interview with Global News.

The family is now urging people to continue searching for Luna, and if anyone knows of her whereabouts to contact them.

In hopes of finding the dogs, they were offering a $10,000 reward for their safe return.

–With files from Amy Judd