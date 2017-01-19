SAQ to layoff 190 employees

Quebec’s alcohol authority, the SAQ, will be laying off 190 employees in the coming weeks.

They say the positions are administrative and will not affect outlet employees, but the job cuts will affect unionized and non-unionized workers.

Some of the 190 positions to be axed are already vacant positions.

The SAQ calls the layoffs an administrative restructuring and claims it will help keep the price of its products down.

The union, SPTP-CSN, for technicians and professionals have denounced the latest round of cuts. They claim, the layoffs will affect 100 professionals, of which seven positions are currently vacant.

The previous layoffs occurred last spring where 60 employees were let go.

Overall, the union, said there has been a 30% decrease in computer technicians, analysts, and engineers in the past two years.

According to the union, employees on the bubble will only know in a few weeks if they have been let go.