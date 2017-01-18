Calgary father loses hope more than a month after son Kody Gallant’s disappearance

An Alberta father wonders why the disappearance of his son isn’t getting more attention from authorities.

Kody Joseph Gallant was last seen in a south Calgary community on Dec. 1, 2016, at around 2 a.m.

Stacey Gallant, Kody’s father, said it has been a one-man search ever since.

“My worst fear is that I’m not going to find him,” Stacey Gallant said. “He was reported missing the 1st week of December. We’ve been trying to get some kind of exposure out there and help.”

Gallant’s father is honest and open about his son’s struggles with drug addiction.

The 19-year-old has been in and out of treatment centres for six years. According to his family, before Kody was reported missing, he had just stopped receiving treatment at a facility in Calgary.

Gallant wonders if his son’s battle with addiction is why it’s taken so long for information to be released to the public.

“I see these young people who get involved in drugs. I don’t see them as being as important. I feel like they put him away as a number,” Gallant said.

Kody Gallant rarely went a day without talking to his grandparents.

“He was saying he didn’t want to live that lifestyle anymore,” Lyn Gallant, Kody’s grandmother, said.

“A year and a half ago he was doing so good,” Stacey Gallant said. “He had a full-time job. I was so proud of him. He moved out on his own and then it was just downhill.”

This past Sunday, Stacey Gallant received a phone call. The person on the other end told Gallant they “knew” his son. They offered a vague description of where he might be.

Stacey Gallant called police immediately to help advance the search.

Police receive 3300 reports of missing people every year.

Calgary police said they have been investigating this case all along.

New information prompted them to release a missing person report to the public Tuesday, according to officials.

The Gallant family is holding a vigil called “Candles for Kody,” at the Monterey Community Centre Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Gallant is described as 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.