Calgary police asking for help finding a missing man

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 19-year-old Calgary man.

Kody Joseph Gallant was last seen in the community of South Calgary on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at around 2 a.m.

Police said they are worried for his welfare as he has not been in contact with his family since that day.,

Gallant is described as 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.