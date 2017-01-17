Calgary
January 17, 2017 6:28 pm

Calgary police asking for help finding a missing man

DAVE BOUSHY By Reporter  Global News

Kody Gallant - missing Calgary man - Jan 17, 2017

Calgary Police Service
A A

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 19-year-old Calgary man.

Kody Joseph Gallant was last seen in the community of South Calgary on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at around 2 a.m.

Police said they are worried for his welfare as he has not been in contact with his family since that day.,

Gallant is described as 5’4″ tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Kody Gallant – missing Calgary man – Jan 17, 2017

Calgary Police Service
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
CPS
Kody Gallant
Missing Man
South Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News