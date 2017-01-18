Saskatchewan employment insurance beneficiaries up 37% in November 2016

The number of people in Saskatchewan receiving regular employment insurance (EI) benefits in November 2016 was up 37.6 per cent compared to 12 months earlier.

Statistics Canada reported on Wednesday that 21,390 people were receiving EI in November, up from 15,540 compared to the previous November.

On a month-over-month basis, EI recipients were down 0.2 per cent.

In Saskatoon, the number of people receiving EI dropped slightly between October and November to 5,300 but is up 53.6 per cent from November 2015 when 3,450 people were receiving benefits.

Regina also had a slight decrease month-over-month to 2,390. When compared to November 2015, the number of EI recipients is up 22.6 per cent.

Statistics Canada also reported the number of initial and renewal claims in Saskatchewan dropped 19.5 per cent between October and November to 6,510. When compared to a year ago, the number is down 14.9 per cent.

Nationally, 574,500 people were receiving regular EI benefits in November 2016, relatively unchanged from the previous month.