Controversial new drama ‘Mary Kills People’ to premiere Jan. 25

Get ready for a drama unlike anything we’ve seen before when Global premieres Mary Kills People, a new series that tackles the controversial topic of assisted suicide.

In the show, Caroline Dhavernas (Wonderfalls) stars as Dr. Mary Harris, an ER doctor who maintains a sideline within the hospital as an “angel of death,” working outside the boundaries of the law to help terminally ill patients end their lives so they can go out on their own terms. Things take a perilous turn for Mary, however, when a chain of events begin to unspool that could destroy her life, her family and her career.

“Mary Kills People is dramatic storytelling at its best and a gripping new addition to our winter schedule,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus, in a statement. “Led by an incredibly talented group of women, Mary Kills People also shines a spotlight on some of the brilliant creators working in the Canadian television industry on-screen and behind the camera and we are proud to bring their vision to audiences across the country.”

The six-episode series will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global; prior to the series’ TV launch, viewers can see see a special five-minute sneak peek on Jan. 18 at GlobalTV.com, with the first episode available to see online in its entirety on Jan. 21.