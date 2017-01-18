Grey Eagle warns hacked text messages about ‘rodent problems’ are fake

The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino is warning patrons not to believe text messages saying they have closed due to “infestation and rodent problems.”

The messages were sent out to VIP members on Tuesday evening.

The casino said the information was false, and took to social media to ask customers to “disregard” the messages.

Dear loyal VIP text message followers, unfortunately our account has been hacked. Please disregard all text messages you may have received. — Grey Eagle Resort (@GreyEagleResort) January 18, 2017

Officials said the situation occurred after a third-party advertiser that promotes Grey Eagle via text messages was “hacked.”

“The Grey Eagle continues to operate at the highest standards of hospitality,” a Facebook post stated. “Please be assured that this is an external advertising service that has no access to any personal information.”

The casino said personal information such as phone numbers was not accessed.