January 18, 2017 2:31 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 2:47 am

Top Chinese judge dismisses judicial independence as a ‘western ideal’

By Staff The Associated Press

Zhou Qiang, President and Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China delivers a report during the third plenary meeting of the fourth session of China's 12th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on March 13, 2016.

EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG
China’s top judge has drawn criticism from legal professionals after he dismissed the concept of judicial independence as an “erroneous Western ideal.”

Zhou Qiang, the head of the Supreme People’s Court, was previously seen as a reformer keen on limiting the influence of government officials on local courts.


However, Chinese state media quoted him over the weekend as instructing leading judges to “bare your sword” against words and actions running counter to the ruling Communist Party’s dictates.

Chinese legal scholars including Peking University professor He Weifang criticized Zhou in response, saying that the public will lose confidence in a legal system seen to be in thrall to the party, potentially sparking rebellion.

READ MORE: Chinese official angered by question from Canadian journalist

China rejects the notion of an America-style separation of powers and places the party above the constitution.

 

© 2017 The Canadian Press

