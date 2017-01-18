Freezing rain, black ice make driving treacherous near Merritt
MERRITT, B.C. – The provincial road information website, Drivebc.ca, is reporting poor driving conditions on the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector.
Weather conditions have changed from sub-zero to near zero temperatures, creating hazardous pavement.
While no accidents have been reported, caution is advised tonight when traveling Hwy 5 around Merritt and 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna.
