Traffic
January 18, 2017 2:06 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 2:09 am

Freezing rain, black ice make driving treacherous near Merritt

Freezing rain and black ice is reported on highways 5 and 97C.

MERRITT, B.C. – The provincial road information website, Drivebc.ca, is reporting poor driving conditions on the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector.

Weather conditions have changed from sub-zero to near zero temperatures, creating hazardous pavement.

While no accidents have been reported, caution is advised tonight when traveling Hwy 5 around Merritt and 97C between Merritt and West Kelowna.

