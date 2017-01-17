Politics
January 17, 2017 11:53 pm

Secret Service settles lawsuit over discrimination against black people

By Staff The Associated Press

A Secret Service agent stands guard while two other agents close a gate after a Secret Service vehicle arrived at the home of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Washington, Saturday, July 2, 2016.

AP Photo/Cliff Owen
The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service have agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in promotion practices by the agency that protects the president.

More than 100 black Secret Service agents alleged in the 2000 lawsuit that they were routinely passed over for promotions in favour of less-qualified white agents.

Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says in a statement released Tuesday night that he is “pleased that we are able to finally put this chapter of Secret Service history behind us.”

The Secret Service says that while it “denies any and all liability or damages … the agreement is a means of resolving this almost two-decades-old matter.”

The Washington Post is reporting that the agency has agreed to pay $24 million to the plaintiffs.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Global News