January 17, 2017 11:38 pm
Updated: January 17, 2017 11:39 pm

Kelowna fire crews douse storage yard blaze

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News

Fire crews say several storage containers, a motorhome and tractor trailer were damaged in a large fire Tuesday night.

Jim Douglas/ Global Okanagan
KELOWNA, B.C. – Flames coming from a storage container behind a locked worked yard proved difficult for fire fighters to douse.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to 140 Adams Road Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. for flames coming out of a two closed steel storage box.

The fire spread to several other storage containers and vehicles before flames were brought under control.

A motorhome and tractor trailer were also damaged.

One man, an on-site security officer, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews had a hard time accessing the fire because it was behind a locked fence. Fire fighters were forced to cut the fence to gain access.

There’s no word on what started the blaze.

Global News