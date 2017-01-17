Politics
January 17, 2017 7:11 pm

Donald Trump’s childhood home goes back on the auction block

By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

The boyhood home of President-elect Donald Trump, which is going back on the auction block, is shown, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens
The first property connected to Republican President-elect Donald Trump has become a hot spot for real estate deal-making.

Trump’s earliest childhood home went up for auction for the second time in three months, and the owner is weighing bids. The deadline for the written bids passed Tuesday, but the seller has several days to consider them.

The 1940 Tudor-style house, in a leafy part of Queens, was offered to bidders last fall, but that auction date was cancelled after publicity sparked a burst of last-minute interest and requests for more time. City records show an investor, Michael Davis, ultimately bought the home for nearly $1.4 million last month.

The boyhood home of President-elect Donald Trump, which is going back on the auction block, is shown, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York. Paramount Realty says the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is up for auction for the second time in three months, with written bids due Tuesday afternoon. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The living room of President-elect Donald Trump’s childhood home is shown Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York, shortly before the house was put up for auction by Paramount Realty. Paramount Realty says the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is being offered three days before Trump takes the oath of office in Washington. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A bedroom in President-elect Donald Trump’s childhood home is shown Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in New York. Paramount Realty says the 1940 Tudor-style house in Jamaica Estates in Queens is being offered for auction Tuesday three days before Trump takes the oath of office in Washington. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)


There’s no doubt the home is more valuable now than when it was first offered, said Misha Haghani, a principal in Paramount Realty USA, which is co-ordinating the auction.

“The last time, we were auctioning the childhood home of the Republican presidential nominee,” Haghani said. “Now, we’re auctioning the childhood home of the president-elect.”

The president-elect’s father, developer Fred Trump, built the five-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom, brick-and-stucco home in Jamaica Estates, an upper-middle-class enclave about 10 miles east of midtown Manhattan. The house features arched doorways, a fireplace and a sun room.

The president-elect lived there until he was about 4, when his family moved to another home his father had built nearby.

“I had a really good childhood. … It was a warm place,” Donald Trump, a billionaire real estate mogul, said of his first home on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September, suggesting lightly that he’d like to buy the place himself.

His representatives didn’t immediately respond to inquiries Tuesday about the sale. Nor did Davis.

Haghani declined to say how many bids were received, who submitted them or how much money was offered.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

